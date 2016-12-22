Ballymoney Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Lidl, Tesco and M&S open?

Christmas and New Year is time for enjoying great food and spending time with family.
But there may be a time when you realise you have forgotten that must-have ingredient to make the holidays perfect.
So to make things quick and simple for you, we’ve put together a handy guide to some stores’ festive opening hours.
Tesco
Thu 22nd: normal
Fri 23rd: normal
Sat 24th: 9am - 7pm
Sun 25th: CLOSED
Mon 26th: CLOSED
Tue 27th: normal
Wed 28th: normal
Thurs 29th: normal
Fri 30th: normal
Sat 31st: 9am - 7pm
Sun 1st: CLOSED
Mon 2nd: normal
Lidl
Thu 22nd - Fri 23rd: 07:00-22:00
Sat 24th: 07:00-18:00
Sun 25th: CLOSED
Mon 26th: CLOSED
Tue 27th - Fri 30th: 08:00-21:00
Sat 31st: 08:00-19:00
Sun 1st: CLOSED
Mon 2nd: 08:00 - 21:00
