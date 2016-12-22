Ballymoney Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Lidl, Tesco and M&S open?

Christmas and New Year is time for enjoying great food and spending time with family.

But there may be a time when you realise you have forgotten that must-have ingredient to make the holidays perfect.

So to make things quick and simple for you, we’ve put together a handy guide to some stores’ festive opening hours.

Tesco

Thu 22nd: normal

Fri 23rd: normal

Sat 24th: 9am - 7pm

Sun 25th: CLOSED

Mon 26th: CLOSED

Tue 27th: normal

Wed 28th: normal

Thurs 29th: normal

Fri 30th: normal

Sat 31st: 9am - 7pm

Sun 1st: CLOSED

Mon 2nd: normal

Lidl

Thu 22nd - Fri 23rd: 07:00-22:00

Sat 24th: 07:00-18:00

Sun 25th: CLOSED

Mon 26th: CLOSED

Tue 27th - Fri 30th: 08:00-21:00

Sat 31st: 08:00-19:00

Sun 1st: CLOSED

Mon 2nd: 08:00 - 21:00