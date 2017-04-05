Ballycastle Horse Ploughing success

The Ballycastle Annual Horse Ploughing Match took place on St Patrick’s Day on land kindly donated by the Society Chairman Mr. Danny Matthews.

Although it was a wet day there was an excellent turnout of participants.

Ballycastle & District Horse Ploughing Society held their annuall presentation dinner on Friday night. And pictured along with Chairman Danny Matthews (front centre), are Office Bearers and committee members.

The Society wish to pass on thanks to Danny for providing the field. Also to the Ploughwoman, Ploughmen, and the judges who braved the elements. Gratitude also to the caterers in the field and to Mr. Jimmy Mc Veigh and all who helped with the car parking and in anyway to make the day a success. The Cassley family for producing the Quiz sheets. Colette for taking care of the office. A huge thanks also to the sponsors who generously provide support each year.

The dinner dance and prize giving took place on the March 24 in Hunters, Ballyvoy, where everyone enjoyed an excellent meal. Before prizes were distributed, a minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect for past Ballycastle H.P.S. Chairman Mr. Alex Butler who sadly passed away within the last year.

Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Match Prize List 2017:

Swing Class Cup presented by Danny Mc Allister and son Armoy Livestock Mart 1st Hugh Mc Caughan, 2nd Ursula Lundy, Best Back & hint Hugh Mc Caughan

Brendan Butler receives his trophy for Wholework from Grace Cassley with Society Secretary Sean McAllister looking on.

Wholework class Cup presented by Ivan Lynn and sons 1st & Best Hint Brendan Butler, 2nd & Best back Hector Cassley

Everyday work standard board Cup presented by Sean Cassley 1st & Best Hint Patrick Mc Allister, 2nd & Best back Alex Mc Mullan, 3rd Walter Milligan, 4th Katie Long

Everyday work turn board Cup presented by Ballycastle H.P.S. 1st & Best back & hint Bertie Falkner

Single horse class Cup presented by Glens Farm supplies 1st Amy Young, 2nd Daniel Lynn, 3rd Conail Lynn, 4th Barry O Loughlin, 5th Conail Mc Kendry, 6th Paul Mc Kendry, 7th Sonya Serrimia, 8th Claire Lynn, 9th Patricia Mc Caughan

Best work by a member of the Ballycastle Society. The Paddy Mc Kiernan Memorial cup Hugh Mc Caughan

Best ploughing team Walter Milligan

Best ploughing team by a member of the Ballycastle Society Cup presented by the Butler family in memory of John and Mary. Hugh Mc Caughan

Youngest Ploughman The Kilrea Livestock cup. Daniel Lynn

Oldest Ploughman The Liam Mc Cullough cup. Bertie Falkner

1st time ploughing in Ballycastle The Brian Boyle cup. Katie Long

Best work done by a female competitor The Toomebridge cup generously donated by Des Wright. Katie Long

Champion of field Cup presented by Wesley Henry. Patrick Mc Allister, Reserve Champion The Brian Boyle Memorial trophy. Alex Mc Mullan

Turnout class Clydesdales cup presented by Stanley Jamison 1st Walter Milligan

Turnout class Cob section Cup presented by North Antrim Country Stores 1st Bertie Falkner, 2nd Patrick Mc Allister, 3rd Hector Cassley, 4th Katie Long

* The winners of the fireside quiz were 1st Dan Mc Allister, Ballycastle, 2nd Victor Mc Mullan, Ballycastle, 3rd Rosemary Brown, Mosside.