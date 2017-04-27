The next meeting of Ballybogey Christian Fellowship will take place in Ballybogey Community Centre on Sunday, May 7 at 3.30pm.

Joshua Bannister from Belfast will share his testimony at the meeting. Joshua is currently studying at Bible College and is very keen to get involved in church life.

Joshua Bannister

He has an interest in Bible history and Bible teaching ministry. Come along and hear Joshua share his life story and how he came to know and love the Lord.

Also coming along on that day to share God’s word will be Philip Geary from Lisburn.

Philip is currently studying for his final year at Bible College and has recently taken up the offer to be a part of the Active Evangelism Ministry Team on a part-time basis.

A Fellowship spokesman said: “It would be wonderful if as many people as possible could come along to the meeting to meet Philip and encourage him.

“As always you will not go home hungry or thirsty as there will be tea, coffee and the usual nibble treats at the close of the meeting.

“Do come and join us and why not bring someone else along with you?

“Everyone is welcome. We look forward to seeing you.”