Autumn events at Flowerfield

Flowerfield Arts Centre’s latest ‘What’s On Guide’ features a diverse range of events, music and art exhibitions.

The Autumn guide includes details of the fantastic creative learning programme with a feast of workshops for both children and adults to enjoy - 3D printing, ‘Hot Glass’ craft & bead making and pottery classes as well as seasonal workshops and film showings.

Speaking about the upcoming events, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE said: “Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart features a packed programme of events for people of all ages to enjoy from now until Christmas. Our arts sector continues to thrive, and I would encourage everyone to tap into their creative and cultural side, and enjoy our concerts, workshops and exhibition.”

Autumn Live Music kicks off with album launches from both Brigid O’Neill and Mandy Bingham. The ladies take the stage on Friday, October 20 at 8pm. Both talented local singer-songwriters, each have developed a unique musical identity, and will entertain the crowds with material from their new albums, ‘Touchstone’ and ‘Bury Me Deep’.

Tom Russell returns to Flowerfield with new songs as part of his world tour on Saturday 18th November at 8pm. The performance by the famous American singer- songwriter is a highlight of the programme. Tom is recognized as the one of the best songwriters of our generation since Dylan, Tom’s songs have been recorded by artists including Johnny Cash and K.D Lang. Appearing in association with ‘Real Music Club’, this is a show not to be missed.

Atlantic Sessions with its fantastic variety of free music entertainment returns in November. Flowerfield is one of the main venues for this annual event which has gained a reputation among performers and music lovers. Details of the line-up and full schedule of events will be released shortly.

Other highlights include the launch of acclaimed local author Bernie Mc Gill’s new book, ‘The Watch House’. Literary fans will get the chance to hear Bernie in conversation with Eimer O’Callaghan. She will read extracts from her new book and sign copies for those in attendance. The event, in association with ‘The John Hewitt Society’ takes place on Thursday, September 21 at 7pm.

Art exhibitions include ‘Cybertage’, a political, edgy, show of digital prints by artist Gary Shaw which opens on Saturday, September 23 and ‘Cut & Paste’ an exhibition of collages by local emerging artist, Sinead Coxhill which opens in The Upper Gallery on Friday, October 6.

To round the year off visit Flowerfield’s annual ‘Christmas Craft Market’, and shop for those uniquely crafted, special gifts made by professional craft makers

To book tickets or to find out more information about any event, please contact Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400.