Would you like to get involved in August Craft Month at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart?

Offering adults the chance to take part in jewellery design, glass bead making and sculptural slip casting, the craft workshops will be taught by qualified artists throughout August.

The annual event was launched by Craft NI to celebrate and promote local design makers, and provide opportunities for the public to experience contemporary craft.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “Flowerfield Arts Centre is once again offering a great programme of activities during August Craft Month. The short workshops on offer will give everyone an opportunity to work with renowned professional makers and are suitable for various abilities. Celebrating the vibrant craft sector that we have in our borough is very important, and I would encourage everyone to take part.”

Enrolment forms are now available from the Reception Desk at the Arts Centre. Places are limited so it is advisable to book as soon as possible. Please call Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 for more information.

The schedule of all activities on offer can be found by visiting our website at: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk