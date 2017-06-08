Auditions for Les Miserables

Ballywillan Drama Group are bringing the world’s biggest musical to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine next April.

This is your invitation to join them on a journey into the cities and streets of 19th century France as Les Miserables comes to town for nine astounding and powerful performances!

Auditions will be held on Thursday, June 22 in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush at 7.15pm for what is going to be one of the Riverside Theatre’s biggest ever shows. With roles for young men and women, Ballywillan would like to invite you to audition for Les Miserables School Edition – if you will be under 19 years old next April 2018 then the production team would love to see you.

The musical has not been made available to adult amateur musical societies to perform – Cameron Mackintosh has decided that the younger generation should have that privilege. With only a few minor changes from the professional show this is a wonderful opportunity for the budding stars of the future to appear in such an iconic musical.

Seen by more than 70 million people worldwide Les Miserables breaks box office records everywhere.

Ballywillan Drama Group’s production will feature a huge sprawling set, including the famous barricades, a superb orchestra, original costumes being designed by one of the UK’s top designers and first rate production values.

To complete the on-line Registration Form, access the audition materials and other information please visit: www.ballywillan.com