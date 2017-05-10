Ask an architect and help cancer charity

It’s not every day that your donation to a really worthwhile cause gets you something in return but that’s exactly what is happening until May 19 during ask an architect week 2017.

In return for a £40 donation to support clinical trials and cancer research in Northern Ireland you will get an hour long consultation with a chartered architect to discuss any building project you might be planning or even just dreaming of. Donating and booking your architect can all be done online at www.askanarchitect-ni.com where you can choose from over 60 architects who are volunteering their time to support the initiative.

All donations will go to the Friends of the Cancer Centre through its partnership with the Jill Todd Trust. The Trust was established to commemorate Jill whose life was taken by cancer. Jill was 23 and the daughter of well-known local architect Barrie Todd. To book your chartered architect and support local cancer research, go to www.askanarchitect-ni.com.