ASDA help Pirates Off Portrush

The organisers of the Pirates Off Portrush have received a welcome boost to their fundraising from The ASDA Foundation.

The Foundation donated £700 towards the cost of this year’s running of Pirates Off Portrush and Heritage Fair on July 1 and 2.

Pictured are Christina Bradley (ASDA George Department) John McNally (Chairman PHG) Sheila Palmer (ASDA Community Champion), Ann Millican (ASDA Kiosk) Edith Gibson (ASDA George Department), James O’Mahoney (ASDA Deputy Store Manager), Alan Mc adden (Narrator Pirates Off Portrush).