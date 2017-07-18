Asda Coleraine colleagues clock up ‘300 years’ in the business

Colleagues at Asda Coleraine are being congratulated on a collective 300 years of service with the company, as ten of the store’s longest-serving colleagues celebrate 30 years at Asda.

With a total of 50 NI colleagues reaching a ‘Big Anniversary’ this year, the Asda Northern Ireland store network is marking a combined 1,385 years worked by Asda colleagues, section leaders and managers across the province.

In recognition of their years of service, Asda’s Big Anniversary Awards will see over 1,090 employees from across the business come together at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham – including colleagues from 11 of the retailer’s 17 stores in NI.

Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, George Rankin, said: “Congratulations to all the colleagues from Northern Ireland who are celebrating a ‘Big Anniversary’ with Asda this year! We are very proud of all our NI colleagues, and their ongoing commitment to the business.

“Our collective total of 1,385 years of long service is fantastic – with the wealth of experience from all our colleagues contributing to the top-rate customer service which our shoppers recognise us for.

“A huge well done to everyone – and here’s to many more.”

Hazel Irwin, who is celebrating 30 years with Asda Coleraine, added: “With a combined 300 years of experience, my Asda Coleraine long-serving colleagues and I are really looking forward to attending the Big Anniversary Awards this year. It will be a very special day for the group, and give us the chance to reminisce on all the good friends and memories we have made together over the years.”