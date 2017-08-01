Artisan Market traders set out their stall at the Auld Lammas Fair

Stalls are one of the main attractions at the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle with over 300 throughout the fair - and this year around 50 will sell produce made in the local area.

Traders from the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be located on the seafront throughout the traditional two-day event on August 28 and 29.

And that’s not all, because they will also set out their stall on Sunday, August 27 giving visitors three full days to enjoy the unique market experience.

Offering exceptional artisan produce and high quality hand crafted goods created by food producers, artists, designers and crafters from across the Causeway Coast and Glens and further, the market is a fantastic addition to the Auld Lammas Fair, which has attracted huge crowds of people to Ballycastle for centuries.

Looking ahead to the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “We are delighted to welcome the hugely talented members of Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market to Ballycastle for three days over the Auld Lammas Fair. With expected visitor numbers of over 200,000, it will be a great showcase for the variety of high quality produce made here. The Market is a real asset to the Fair, and its presence builds on the event’s rich history of buying and selling.”

Market organiser Shauna McFall said: “Our market was first held in Ballycastle in 2012, and since then we have continued to grow and expand thanks to a demand for quality, locally produced items. Our traders are all exceptionally proud of what they create, and the Auld Lammas Fair presents a fantastic opportunity for them. Ballycastle is known across the world for the event, and we are looking forward to playing our part in making this year’s better than ever.”

In addition to this, traders from St George’s Market return to the Auld Lammas Fair in their new location on Clare Street, offering an extensive range of goods and foods. Organisers hope that the presence of two local produce markets will enhance the event’s reputation and make it a celebration of the growing artisan sector.

For the first time, this year’s Auld Lammas Fair programme will include a spectacular fireworks display, which will take place on Sunday night (August 27). On August 28 and August 29, Ballycastle will be transformed into a town-wide market place, featuring hundreds of stalls, buskers, musicians, horse trading, and funfair attractions.

The weekend build-up will also include the traditional heavy horse show and vintage car and tractor parade on Saturday, with live music following the firework taking place in the Diamond on Sunday night.

A small number of designated Council stalls are still available during the Fair. For more information telephone 028 2766 0216 or email environmentalhealth@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

For further details about this year’s event go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook.