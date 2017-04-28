Arrest would be the ‘worst thing’

A Balnamore man told a PSNI member that arresting him would be the “worst thing” the officer ever did.

James McDonald (40), of Ashbrook Park, made the remark after he was told he would be arrested if didn’t stop being abusive, disruptive, and interfering with police at Kerr Street, Portrush, on April 2 this year.

McDonald shouted abuse and was pushing at police.

He pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and obstructing police and was fined £250.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said the defendant had been highly intoxicated and police had been extremely patient with him.

He said his client was out of work with a leg injury following a particularly vicious assault and, finding it hard to come to terms with that, has been “battling the drink” since Christmas.

Mr Shiels said the defendant wished to apologise for his actions.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, District Judge Peter King noted the defendant had been last in court in 2009 and told him: “I trust there will be a wider gap than eight years before I see you again.”