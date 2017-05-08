Armoy road crash victim named

A grieving Co Antrim man whose grandson was killed in a road crash last night has spoken of his family’s “total devastation”.

The victim, named locally as 21-year-old Dylan O’Kane, died in a collision on the Coolkeeran Road in Armoy.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened around 10pm on Sunday night.

Three men, all believed to be in their twenties, were also injured and were taken to hospital.

Dylan’s grandfather, Hugh O’Kane from Armoy, says his family has been left “completely gutted” by the tragedy.

Hugh, who runs a used-car dealership in the village, told the News Letter his grandson “ was mad about cars”.

He added: “Dylan just lived for his cars. He was a great young lad who kept to himself and was well-liked. He is going to be badly missed.”

Hugh, whose family is well-known and respected in motorcycling circles on the north coast and beyond, said: “I wasn’t sure whether or not to open the garage today or not. To be honest I don’t think it has really hit home yet, we are all still in shock.

“We are a big but very close family and everyone has been left completely gutted by what has happened.”

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, who is originally from Armoy, extended his condolences to the O’Kane family.

He said: “Armoy is like most rural villages, in that when something like this happens, it affects everyone in the community.

“There is a real sense of sadness locally following this tragic event, which has led to the death of yet another young person on our roads.”

TUV Alderman Sharon McKillop said: “I know the families impacted by last night’s tragic accident which involved three cars on the Coolkeeran Road.

“The family of the young man who died is particularly in my thoughts and prayers at this time. The community is in shock at the news of a young life lost so suddenly. I am sure they will rally round his loved ones in the days ahead.”

PSNI Inspector Colin Reeves said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could assist our investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1399 07/05/17.”