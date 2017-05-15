‘Aria Sail’ into new musical venture with release of song

Sonny and Cher did it. Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash did it.

Now a Kilrea woman and her husband have taken the plunge and released a song, just months after embarking on their first public gigs.

They are singer-songwriting team Charlene and Paul Bradley, known as Aria Sail.

The talented couple have released ‘The Author’ on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and are preparing to go into the studio later this month to record some more original tracks.

Community care manager Charlene and software developer Paul have been writing songs together for years but it was only thanks to a friend persuading them to perform at an ‘Open Mic’ night that their music career began to flourish.

“I was initially quite shy about singing in public but the gig went down really well,” explained Charlene.

“We have been writing together for years but as I was concentrating on my education, we really parked our original music.”

Charlene was busy training to become a social worker so she admits that any thoughts of music were temporarily set to one side.

“I then became involved with Fortwilliam Musical Society and that really gave me the confidence to push ahead with our music.

“There’s been two years of song writing but ten years of the desire to,” she added.

Charlene describes Aria Sail’s music as “not rock, not pop, quite Indie. Some of our songs are dark, in their thought and meaning.”

“I’m also a big fan of country music but Paul isn’t quite there with the Country,” laughed Charlene.

Aria Sail are set to head back to the recording studio to produce two new tracks for release later this year.

“Our aim now is just to get our own music out there. We play some covers at our gigs, of course, but our main aim is to finish the original songs we had shelved and start singing those live.

“Our current goal is to perform at festivals so we can play our own music,” added Charlene.

Still busy with her day job, Charlene said that her work colleagues and management had been very supportive. “Just recently, my work was running an event for Suicide Awareness and we did a gig for PIPS,” she added.

