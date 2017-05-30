Are you up for Ballymoney’s £20k drop?

The 20K Drop Committee requested the assistance of Liam Beckett on Friday evening to officially launch the ticket sales for the event which takes place on Saturday, June 10 at Ballybrakes Indoor Community Bowling Centre.

Liam had a trial run of the 20K Drop and walked away £1,250 richer!

The joint fundraiser between Ballymoney Hockey Club, Ballymoney United Youth Academy and Ballymoney Rugby Club Youth Section will raise money to help develop youth sport within Ballymoney.

The 20K Drop is based on the Million Pound Drop TV show and each contestant has the opportunity to win £2,500 cash on the night.

Tickets are on sale now and are limited.

£15 each or four for £50 and are available from representatives from Ballymoney HC, BUYA, BRFC Youth Section or Maria Doherty on 07941990784.

The organisers have thanked the 50 businesses who have already agreed to sponsor this huge event.

They say that there are a number of advertising slots available so if you are interested in get in touch as soon as possible.