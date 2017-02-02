Appeal for information after two burglaries in Garvagh area

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of power tools and other item during two recent burglaries in the Garvagh area.

The first incident was reported to the PSNI between the hours of 6.45pm on Saturday, January 14 and 8.30am the following day.

Constable Michael Hughes said: “Entry was gained to the outbuilding of a premises located on the Cullyrammer Road in the Garvagh area. As a result a number of power tools were taken including a concrete saw, a masonry saw, a battery drill, a 9 inch angle grinder and a magnetic drill.”

The second burglary was on Sunday, January 26 when entry was gained to the outbuilding of a residential premises on the Gorran Road in the Garvagh area.

Constable Hughes continued: “A number of items were stolen including a variety of power tools, a hot water tank and a Honda quad bike.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding these burglaries or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Gorran Road or Cullyrammer Road areas of Garvagh at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Limavady Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 468 on 15/01/17 and 667 26/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to the anonymously on 0800 555 111.”