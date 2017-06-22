Appeal for information after hairdressers was broken into

A Ballymoney Hairdressers was broken into on Wednesay night and damage caused to the premises.

J’s Hair Lounge, located off Church Street, is the latest business in the Co. Antrim town to be targeted.

Councillor Darryl Wilson commented: “This is the second business which has been targeted in as many weeks, we have also seen a spate of domestic burglaries in the Ballymoney area.

“We all have a duty to assist the psni to bring the low lives responsible for these actions to justice.

“I would strongly urge anyone who noticed any suspicious activity to contact the PSNI immediately.”