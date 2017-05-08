Anthony returns to Flowerfield for gig

Coleraine’s very own songwriter Anthony Toner will celebrate the release of his seventh album Ink with a performance at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

The event on Thursday, May 18 will feature acoustic songs dealing with the themes of love, loss and happiness.

Anthony will be joined on stage by songwriter Matt Mc Ginn and keyboard enthusiast John McCullough.

Having started his career almost a decade ago, Anthony has released a string of albums packed with radio-friendly, insightful songs including East of Louise and The Road to Fivemiletown.

Promising to be a night of beautiful guitar playing and soulful lyrics, it will be enjoyed by all music lovers.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, cost £10 and are available from Flowerfield Arts Centre Box Office on 028 7083 1400 or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk (booking fee applies.) Ticket price includes a complimentary refreshment at the interval.