Another successful fund-raiser for Robert

A substantial amount has been raised for Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast following a successful fund-raiser at the Royal British Legion Clubrooms in Ballymoney.

This is the fourth year in a row in which the event has been organised by Dervock man, Robert Stewart, who, so far, has helped donate some £15,000 to a cause which he regards as dear to his and his family’s heart.

From left - Lyla Stewart, Andrew McMaster and Evan Inch who helped out at the Friends of the Cancer Centre fund-raiser in the Royal British Legion Ballymoney.

Robert has been battling illness for some years and because of the care and attention he has received from Friends of the Centre he has endeavoured to give something back.

His support from family and friends has been tremendous and this latest event saw a packed house at the RBL Clubrooms for a night of music, refreshments, auction and raffle with everyone giving generously.

The Northern Ireland regional fund-raising manager of Friends of the Centre, Claire, Hogarth, was present to acknowledge the huge support Robert receives for the charity and is looking forward to getting another sizeable cheque when all monies are counted.

So far in excess of £3400 has been raised for the Cancer Centre.

Robert Stewart with pals Tom Christie and Robin Millar at the charity fund-raiser for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast.

Robert and his wife, Margaret, as well as daughters, Stacey and Abbie, family and friends would like to thank everyone for their magnificent support not only in this latest venture but in all previous fund-raisers.