Angler killed salmon and hid it in a wall near the River Bann

A licensed angler who killed a salmon and hid it in a hole in a wall near the River Bann instead of catching and releasing it has admitted contravening a fishing regulation.

Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on May 5 a bailiff spotted James McNeill (65), of Carnlough Road, Broughshane, commit the offence near Kilrea at 7.45am on June 20 last year.

McNeill pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a fisheries regulation. A prosecutor said the defendant was using a rod and line and after a co-accused netted the salmon the fish died and an attempt made to conceal it in a wall. The prosecutor said McNeill told a bailiff: “I have killed a salmon, I was wrong. It won’t happen again”.

Defence solicitor David McIlrath said his client is a well-respected businessman in the Ballymena area with a completely clear record. Mr McIlrath said the defendant was licensed to fish on the River Bann but after catching the salmon it appeared “lifeless” and unsure what to do in a “grey area” he “panicked”. The solicitor believed the fishing licence, which had been suspended due to the case, would now be withdrawn.

Fining McNeill £200 and ordering him to pay costs of £232 associated with the case, District Judge Peter King said it was quite clear the defendant came to court with a character which was “beyond reproach” but said in the circumstances it was “hugely regrettable” he was dealing with him for a fishing regulation breach.

At the same court, John Crawford, whose age was not listed on court papers, of Bann Road, Kilrea, denied and successfully contested a charge of aiding and abetting McNeill to contravene the fishing regulation. Mr Crawford accepted he took the salmon from the water in a net and passed it to McNeill. In court he said he was doing it as a favour to McNeill and said he was unaware of what the other man’s intentions were. Mr Crawford’s defence barrister Alan Stewart said for someone to be liable for aiding and abetting they would have to have knowledge that McNeill was going to kill the fish and he said it was McNeill’s case that the death came when he “panicked”.

A prosecutor argued Mr Crawford’s vast experience as an angler meant he would have been aware removing the fish from the water for any length of time meant it was “going to die”. In the witness box, Mr Crawford said he had arrived separately at the river from McNeill who was already there and he was asked to assist in landing the fish. Mr Crawford said he had “absolutely no idea” what McNeill was going to do and said a fish could probably live out of the water for “quite a long time”.

Regarding the presence of the bailiff, Mr Crawford told the court: “I was angry that somebody was lying up in the bushes watching us to see if we were going to do something wrong”. Mr Stewart said if his client was convicted no fisherman “will feel safe” netting a fish for a colleague. He said his client had in the past assisted bailiffs in the area regarding poaching and was involved in vetting individuals for fishing licences.

Judge King said he could not be satisfied “to the requisite standard” that Mr Crawford had aided and abetted in the matter and dismissed the charge.