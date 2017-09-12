Angel Foundation Day success

Glorious sunshine and the prospect of a fun-filled day brought a large crowd to the Gillian Adams Angel Foundation’s charity fund-raiser at The Scenic Inn, Armoy, on Saturday.

From early morning to late evening, the Scenic was a hive of activity with attractions to suit everyone including a Strongman competition, dog show, pets provided by Rosepark Farm, Irish dancers, ice-cream eating contest, fun fair, craft stalls and refreshment tents with live music rounding off the evening.

Taking a brief break from the hive of activity at the Gillian Adams Angel Foundation fun day day and run at The Scenic Inn are Stephen and Pamela McFetridge, Shirley McKilay, Darren Getty and Sammy Hamill.

Local hauliers, car and tractor enthusiasts entered into the spirit of the occasion by bringing along 23 Lorries, 31 tractors and nine cars including a 3.8 E-type Jaguar, with drivers embarking on a short procession around the local roads.

The event was the latest in an on-going drive by a group of people who formed the Foundation following the death of 42-year-old Mosside woman, Gillian Adams, after a brief illness.

The Foundation, which has already raised substantial monies over a two-year-period, aims to help families whose lives are affected by cancer contributing donations of up to £100 to help with groceries, heating, travel and vouchers for fun days.

Saturday’s event was a joint initiative by management at The Scenic Inn and the Foundation committee and all involved pronounced the event a big success with latest estimates reckoning that just over £5000 has been raised.

One of the organisers, Cynthia Elder, said she was delighted with the turn out and thanked all who had contributed in any way to the overall programme.

“We had so many volunteers helping us and it was great to see the community coming together to support such a worthy cause,” Cynthia said.

Shirley McKinley of The Scenic, who themselves have raised tens of thousands for charity, said she was more than happy to contribute to the day and was delighted that such a large amount had been raised.