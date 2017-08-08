Air Waves Portstewart set to light up the skies

Air Waves Portstewart will return this year with a packed programme of free family entertainment on Saturday, September 2.

The evening event was introduced last year, and it proved to be a resounding success with thousands of people descending on the resort for live music and an unforgettable display of pyrotechnics and fireworks.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and sponsored by The Morelli family, this year’s event will feature a headline live band fronted by former Eurovision winner and recently crowned Irish Celebrity MasterChef champion, Niamh Kavanagh. The Illegals have thrilled audiences all over Ireland for the past two decades, with their vocal harmonies, outstanding musicianship and unforgettable songs.

Entertainment and competitions begin at 7pm with MC Brian Moore warming up the crowd before the twilight sky is illuminated by a spectacular pyrotechnic air display from 8pm (subject to change). This will be followed by a live performance from The Illegals ahead of a magnificent fireworks display from the grounds of Dominican College at 9:30pm. The event will come to a close shortly after 10pm with The Illegals taking to the stage for a final musical encore.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Our Air Waves event offers a packed two day programme of air and land based activities, with free entertainment for all the family. Council is delighted to support Air Waves Portstewart which further extends the entertainment offering throughout the weekend.

“Our thanks go to the Morelli family for their support, and it is fantastic to see the development of our public/private partnerships with local businesses. The Air Waves event makes a huge contribution to the local economy, and certainly helps to set the Causeway Coast and Glens apart when it comes to providing high quality experiences for both locals and visitors, and we are looking forward to another resounding success this year.”

Well established as THE place to go for ice cream and with a range of shops on the Causeway Coast and beyond, and franchise operations, you’re never too far away from a Morelli’s Pink Prosecco Pop, Raspberry Pavlova or a Sea Salt Caramel ice-cream.

A spokesperson for the Morelli family said: “We are delighted to announce our support for Air Waves Portstewart on Saturday, September 2. We will be working with the events team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and host Brian Moore to ensure a great evening for all.

“We are also hoping to raise funds for a very important, new local charity, ‘The Zachary Geddis Mental Health Trust’, so please come along and lend your support for what promises to be a great night of fun and free entertainment for all the family!”

To keep up to date with latest information on this year’s event go to www.airwavesportrush.co.uk/