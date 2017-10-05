Action on Hearing Loss in Ballycastle

Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust monthly Ballycastle

support sessions will take place on Tuesday, October 10 and Tuesday, November 14 from 10am-12 noon at Ballycastle Health Centre.

This monthly hearing aid maintenance community support session is a free drop-in

service, where no appointments are required.

Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to give free, practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids. They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid, offer basic hearing checks and provide advice on how to manage your hearing loss and tinnitus with confidence.

This support service is also available to the hearing loss community, who are

housebound and appointments can be arranged by contacting Action on Hearing Loss, Angela Stanbridge on telephone 07940160672/02890 239619 or e-mail: angela.stanbridge@hearingloss.org.uk or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Action on Hearing Loss is currently seeking volunteers in the Ballycastle and

Coleraine areas and would love to hear from you, if you have a few hours to spare a

month, to support the work of the charity and your local community.