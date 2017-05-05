Accused of driving with excess alcohol and assaulting officer

A Castlerock man has been accused of driving with excess alcohol and assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Andrew Thomas McCloskey (29), of Sea Road, is alleged to have committed the offences on February 2 this year.

It is alleged the excess alcohol offence was detected at Cromore Road, Coleraine.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 28 a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence lawyer said he had only received the papers in the case and asked for the matter to be adjourned to May 12 to take instructions from his client.