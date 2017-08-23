A visit to Air Waves STEM Village could help to shape your future

The STEM Village returns to Air Waves Portrush in a prime new location.

After its successful debut last year, the attraction will now be located on a more prominent site in East Strand car park when the event returns on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Bringing together a range of employers and education providers, it aims to showcase career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

As a major economic driving force, Air Waves Portrush enjoys a reputation as being much more than a tourist attraction, and the STEM Village puts education, networking and business at the core of the event. Visitors will get real experience of research and development, problem solving and careers through a range of interactive displays and tasks.

Globally the aerospace industry generates substantial economic growth, well-paid jobs and high tech exports. In order to do so the industry requires a highly skilled workforce. Northern Ireland, is Europe’s eighth main region in terms of revenue for the aerospace industry, with over 60 companies at the leading edge of design and manufacture, who rely on employees with experience, knowledge and qualifications in Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths.

During Air Waves Portrush, a visit to the STEM Village, will inspire people to get their career off to a flying start in this sector.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Choosing a career is not an easy task, and for many people it is one of the most significant decisions they will face. The STEM village aims to inspire people of all ages by providing an exciting and interactive insight into research and development, problem solving and careers in STEM subjects. It is also beneficial for our exhibitors, offering them a bespoke space to highlight their facilities, projects and skills, and putting them in direct contact with future students, members or employees.”

Exhibitors at the STEM Village this year include Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, FAST Technologies, Sentinus, Thales, Moyola, Royal Air Force, Armed Forces, Royal Navy, Thompson Aero Seating and FABLab.

Visitors are encouraged to enter our competition to win a Fitbit or an Amazon Echo when they visit. To enter, simply take a picture with your favourite part of the STEM Village and tweet ‘STEM_Airwaves’ including both hashtags #AirwavesPortrush and #STEM along with your photo. The most tweeted photo by 4:30pm each day (Saturday and Sunday) will win.

Air Waves Portrush is organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with support from Tourism NI and a range of local sponsors.

For more information about the event go to www.airwavesportrush.co.uk

To find out more about is happening across the Borough go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or call 028 7034 4723.