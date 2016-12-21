A Splish, Splash, Splosh for SANDS!

Will you be feeling a little hungover on New Year’s Day? Or just in need of something to blow the cobwebs of 2016 away? Or are you planning to do something positive to start 2017?

If so, then SANDS NI is looking for you to join with a madcap bunch of volunteers who are planning a New Year’s Day dip in the sea to raise funds for the Stillborn and Neonatal Death charity.

In what has become a New Year’s Day tradition for a group of friends, the event called Splish Splash Splosh will take place at Portstewart Strand at 11.30am.

Organiser Donal Macauley explained: “Last year we raised a fantastic amount - over £3000 - for the local charity.

“It was the single largest donation given to SANDS. This money was used by the end of August 2016 (SANDS statistics) by helping bereaved parents.

“Stillbirth is one of the most heart wrenching experiences any family can go through and leaves a pain that only those who have endured can really understand.

“One in three pregnancies in Northern Ireland end in devastation.

“All I am asking is to please consider joining us for the madness of the Splash on New Year’s Day or nominating another to take your place - you don’t have to like them too much,” he joked.

“Every year the people who take part make a difference.

“Anyone who takes part in Splish Splash Splosh will be unknown to those you help but the silent bereaved know you were there. Thank you.”

If anyone would like to join in the event, which has grown in strength in the four years since it began, will be made most welcome. Adults, children, even dogs have been known to participate!

To take part, please email donalmacauley@hotmail.co.uk for a sponsorship form and poster or message the event on Facebook - Splish Splash Splosh 2017.

Come along for a very different way to start your New Year....you might even enjoy it!