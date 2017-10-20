A-26 lane closure on Sunday morning

The A26 Lisnevenagh Road will be closed between Seven Towers roundabout and the junction with the Cromkill Road for Antrim bound traffic only on Sunday (22nd) from 9am to 11am.
This is to allow officers to carry out a further examination of the scene of a fatal collision that happened earlier this month.
Diversions will be clearly signposted.
Please note that emergency vehicles will still have access.
