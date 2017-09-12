A large number of visitors and exhibitors attended the 69th Annual Flower Show which was held on a lovely sunny afternoon in Kilrea Primary School.

A wide variety of art, crafts, flowers, floral art, plants, vegetables, home baking and children’s work was on display.

Some of those who took part in the 69th annual Kilrea Flower Show.

Mrs Margaret Bamford, Flower Show Chairperson, extended a warm welcome to everyone. She expressed special thanks to NEELB, Mrs Stinson, Principal of the school, and her staff, for the use of the school which provided excellent facilities for the show.

She thanked the members of Flower Show Committee and Stewards for their hard work, judges for giving of their time and expertise and the exhibitors without whom there would be no Show.

Mrs Bamford then welcomed Joanne McAllister from Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children. Joanne thanked the Committee for their invitation and for choosing this as the charity to be supported by the show. She explained that three children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed each week with cancer. She outlined the financial and emotional support given to local families who find themselves thrust into this devastating situation. £3,000,000 is needed each year to provide these services most of which comes from fundraising and public donations.

She thanked the people of Kilrea who have already been very generous in their support of this charity.

Betty Holmes winner of Milda Bolton Memorial Cup for exhibitor gaining highest overall points in the Show, with Mrs Agnes Kennedy MBE, guest of honour.

Mrs Bamford then welcomed Mrs Agnes Kennedy M.B.E., Executive Member for Lower Bann Area. Mrs Kennedy recalled as a child coming to Kilrea on her bicycle with her mother. It was an easy journey down but uphill on the way home

was not so pleasant. She recalled the involvement of Kilrea W.I. with the show since its inception back in 1947 and the generous support for charity over the years. She congratulated all who had brought entries, especially the children, and commented on the high standard of work. She hoped everyone would enjoy viewing the exhibits and had pleasure in declaring the Show open. She was then asked to present the trophies and prizes.

Mrs Bamford then welcomed members of the Murphy family who had kindly donated a trophy in memory of their father Mr Bertie Murphy who with his wife had been a keen supporter of the show over many years.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr William Murphy recalled how his father had been encouraged in his gardening by Rev McCullough from Drimbolg Presbyterian Church, Mrs R.W.Kelso, Lisnagrot, and Miss Maye Long who would come and help him display his produce in Kilrea Town Hall. He hoped many people would continue to get pleasure from entering the show as did his Mum and Dad over many years. He was pleased to present the cup for the first time to Roy Moon and Lee McNally for the most exhibits in the vegetable section.

Sisters Annabelle and Rebekah Gordon receiving the Northern Bank Cup for Kilrea PS, for the school with the highest number of points in the Show.

Mrs Jennifer Gardiner, President Kilrea W.I., gave a comprehensive vote of thanks to everyone who had helped in any way with the smooth running of the event. She highlighted the wonderful work carried out by the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

Jennifer thanked Margaret Bamford for all her work and commitment as Chairperson and Mrs Kennedy for giving of her time to come to open the show and presenting the prizes. She invited everyone to look around the exhibits and enjoy some refreshments.

LIST OF PRIZE-WINNERS AT KILREA WI FLOWER SHOW 2017

Flower Section (Confined)

Rebekah Gordon from Kilrea winner of the Wyngate Cup in children's section.

Perennials, vase, 1 variety: 1. J. Rees, 2. P. McCaw, 3. M. Bamford. Any other flowering shrub, 3 stems: 1. B. Holmes, 2. M. Bamford, 3. H. Gourley. Gladioli, 1 spike: 1. S. Lubwama, 2. Kilrea P.S. 3. S. Lubwama. Sweet pea, 9 stems: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. H. Bloomfield, 3. J. Allen. Roses, 3 blooms: 1. J. Rees, 2. J. Proctor. Roses, 3 sprays: 1. A. Torrens. Asters, 5 blooms: 1. E. Kelso, 2. E. Patterson, 3. J. Allen. Lily, 1 stem: 1. J. Rees, 2. B. Holmes, 3. M. Bamford. Annuals, 3 stems, 1 variety: 1&2. E. Connor, 3. P. McCaw. Hydrangea, 3 stems: 1. J. Rees, 2. H. Bloomfield, 3. J. Rees. Chrysanthemums, 3 stems: 1. M. Bamford. Dahlia, 1 bloom, over 6”: 1&2. S. Lubwama.

Dahlias, 3 blooms, decorative, small: 1. D. Campbell, 2. S. Lubwama. Dahlias, 3 blooms any other type: 1. J. Allen, 2. S. Lubwama. Pot plant, foliage, under 5” pot: 1. K. Reid, 2. D. Campbell. Pot plant, foliage, over 5” pot: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. B. Holmes. Pot plant, flowering, under 5” pot: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. B. Holmes, 3. J. McLenaghan. Pot plant, flowering, over 5” pot: 1. B. Holmes, 2&3. D. Campbell. Succulent: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. D. Brown, 3. B. Holmes.

Special Awards:

Mrs Mary Boyd Cup and £10 voucher from Island Nursery, Portglenone, for highest number of points in classes 1 – 16b awarded to: (tie) Betty Holmes, Solomon Lubwama, Joyce McLenaghan, Jean Rees. Special Prize of £5 from Martin’s, Kilrea, for Best Exhibit in classes 1 – 16b awarded to: Joyce McLenaghan.

Special Prize of daffodil bulbs from Dr D Turbitt for highest points in classes 12a – 13b awarded to:

Solomon Lubwama. Margaret McIlmoyle Trophy for Best Exhibit in Gladioli Class 3: Solomon Lubwama

Jennifer Gardiner, President of Kilrea WI, and Jennifer Beattie, joint winners of the Connie Gamble Memorial Trophy for poetry, with Mrs Agnes Kennedy.

Vegetable Section

Tomatoes, 5: 1. R. Torrens, 2. J. Torrens. Beetroot, 3: 1&2. L. McNally & R. Moon, 3. Macosquin WI. Peas, 5 pods: 1&2. H. Bloomfield, 3. M. Bamford. Runner Beans, 7 pods: 1. J. Torrens. Broad Beans: 1&2. L. McNally & R. Moon. Cabbage: 1. S. Stewart, 2&3. S. Lubwama. Onions, 4 from seed: 1. J. Torrens. Onions, 4 from sets: 1. Kilrea PS. Parsnips, 3: 1. Kilrea PS. Carrots, 3: 1. C. Bloomfield, 2. Kilrea PS, 3. S. Stewart. Cherry tomatoes, 5: 1. J. Rees, 2. L. McNally & R. Moon, 3. J. Rees.

Lettuce, 1: 1. L. McNally & R. Moon. Parsley, 5 stems in water: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. S. Stewart, 3. Kilrea PS. Herbs, 3 varieties in water: 1. J. Shiels, 2. V. Hayes, 3. S. Stewart. Potatoes, 5 white named: 1. L. McNally & R. Moon, 2. B. Holmes, 3. L. McNally & R. Moon. Potatoes, 5 coloured, named: 1. S. Stewart, 2. Anon, 3. L. McNally & R. Moon.

Cucumber: 1. S. Lubwama, 2. V. Hayes, 3. S. Lubwama. Rhubarb, 3 stalks: 1. L. McNally & R. Moon, 2. M. Bamford, 3. L. McNally & R. Moon. Novice class, any vegetable: 1. E. Connor, 2. L. McNally & R. Moon, 3. J. McLenaghan

Special Awards

Kilrea YFC Cup and £12.50 token from Manor House Kilrea for highest number of points in classes 17 – 36b awarded to: Lee McNally & Roy Moon. Special Prize of £3 presented in memory of Mrs M Bolton for Best Exhibit in classes 17 – 36b awarded to: James Torrens.

Special Prize of £3 presented by Mrs M Laughlin for Novice class 36b awarded to: Elizabeth Connor. The Murphy Cup for the highest number of entries in classes 17 – 36b: Lee McNally & Roy Moon. Garden Medley: (vouchers from Montgomery Nurseries Upperlands)

1, Mrs TBF Thompson Cup and £5 voucher – Lee McNally & Roy Moon; 2, Prize £3 voucher – Solomon Lubwama, 3, Prize £2 voucher – Solomon Lubwama.

Flower Section (Open)

Roses, 3 blooms: 2. S. Stewart. Roses, 3 sprays other than hybrid tea: 1. S. Stewart. Sweet pea, 12 stems: 1&2. D. Turbitt, 3. S. Stewart. Gladioli, 1 spike: 1. S. Lubwama, 2. J. McLenaghan, 3. V. Seviour Crockett. Perennials, 3 different specimens, 2 stems of each: 1. S. Stewart, 3. V. Seviour Crockett. Heaths, 6 sprays, at least 2 varieties: 1. A. Torrens, 2. M. Gibson. Pot plant, fern: 1. D. Brown. Pot plant, foliage: 1. D. Campbell, 2. S. Stewart. Pot plant, fuchsia: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. D. Brown. Pot plant, flowering (not fuchsia): 1. D. Campbell, 2. D. Brown, 3. J. McLenaghan. Pot plant, orchid: 1. M. Black, 2. H. Gourley.

Cactus, over 4” pot size: 1. L. Brooks. Succulent, under 4” pot size: 1. D. Brown, 2. L. Brooks. Succulent, over 4” pot size: 1. D. Brown, 2. L. Brooks. Cacti or succulent garden: 1. D. Brown, 2. H. Jamieson. Dahlia, giant or large decorative, 1 bloom: 1&2. D. Turbitt. Dahlias, medium decorative, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt, 2. S. Stewart

Dahlias, small or miniature decorative, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt, 3. S. Stewart. Dahlias, medium cactus or semi-cactus, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt. Dahlias, small, semi or miniature cactus, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt, 2. S. Stewart, 3. D. Turbitt. Ball dahlias, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt. Pompon dahlias, 4 blooms: 1&2. D. Turbitt

Dahlias, 3 blooms, any other type: 1. S. Stewart, D. Turbitt.

Special Awards

Amy Hanna Cup and £10 voucher from David Christie & Son for highest number of points in classes 37–56 awarded to: Derrick Turbitt. £12.50 voucher presented by Manor House Kilrea for highest points in classes 37 – 49 awarded to: Dorothy Brown.

Bridge House Cup for highest points in classes 50 – 56 awarded to: Derrick Turbitt. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs F. Logan for Best Exhibit in Dahlias classes 50 – 56 awarded to: Derrick Turbitt

Maud McKeeman Trophy awarded to Best Exhibit in classes 37 – 49: Dorothy Brown. Dr Brian Wilson Memorial Trophy for Fuchsia class 45 awarded to: Joyce McLenaghan. Evelyn Lyons Memorial Cup for Orchid class 46b awarded to: Maureen Black.

Decorative Section

Miniature, not exceeding 10cms in any way: 1. J. Moore, 2. A. Steede, 3. E. Connor. Petite Exhibit, over 10cms but under 24cms: 1. J. Moore, 2. E. Connor, 3. M. Mullan. Exhibit, using a kitchen utensil: 1. M. Knox, 2. L. McClure, 3. C. Barr. Exhibit in a basket, ‘Colours of Autumn’: 1. E. Connor, 2. M. Bamford, 3. L. McClure. Making the most of 1 bloom: 1. J. Barr, 2. L. McClure, 3. M. Bamford. ‘Get well soon’, exhibit in small disposable container: 1. E. Connor, 2. J. Barr, 3. M. Bamford.

Exhibit, depicting a nursery rhyme: 1. E. Connor, 2. L. McClure. Hedgerow Exhibit: 1. M. Knox, 2. M. Steele, 3. S. Gamble. Exhibit, ‘Bright and Bold’: 1. A. Steede, 2. M. Bamford. Exhibit, ‘Foliage in Focus’: 1. L. McClure, 2. M. Bamford, 3. E. Connor. Exhibit, hand-tied bunch: 1. L. McClure, 2. E. Connor, 3. A. Steede. Novice Class, exhibit in a novelty container: 1. J. Barr, 2. C. Barr.

Special Awards

The Rossallin Cup and £10 voucher from Hillview Nurseries for highest number of points in classes 57 – 69 awarded to: Elizabeth Connor.

Alice McCarter Memorial Cup for second highest number of points in classes 57 – 69 awarded to Lorna McClure.

Moore.

Moore.

Special Prize of £3 presented by Mrs E. Kelso for class 65 awarded to: Mary Knox.

Special Prize of £3 presented by Mrs S. Moon for Best Exhibit in novice class 69 awarded to: Jacqueline Barr

Women’s Institute Class

‘Nursery Rhymes’: knitted sheep; 4 jam tarts; arrangement in a teapot: 1st prize of Committee Cup and £9 :– Maghera WI; 2nd prize £6 :- Garvagh WI; 3rd prize £3 :- Gracehill & Galgorm WI.

Poetry Class

Connie Gamble Memorial Trophy for poem entitled ‘From My Window’ awarded to: 1. (tie) Jennifer Beattie & Jennifer Gardiner, 2. Isobel Dobbin, 3. Sandra Gamble

Home Industries

Water colour, novice class, any subject: 1&2. V. Wright, 3. E. McEldowney. Oil, novice class, any subject: 1&2. J. Allen. Acrylic, novice class, any subject: 1&2. E. McClements, 3. A. Woodcock. Acrylic, any subject: 1. P. Hutchinson. Other mediums: 1. E. Hutchinson. Creative Arts: 1. S. Mulholland. Calligraphy, 4 lines with decoration: 1. H. Jamieson. Decoupage: 1,2&3. A. Woodcock. 3D decoupage: 1. B. Holmes, 2. A. Torrens, 3. B. Holmes

Handmade greetings card: 1&2. H. Jamieson, 3. A. Woodcock. Colour photograph, ‘From my window’: 1. L. Brooks, 2. M. Boyce, 3. I. Clyde Tapestry, mounted: 1. A. McIlfatrick, 2. E. Robinson. Knitted toy: 1&2. M. Steele, 3. J. Cunningham.

Handmade doll: 1. E. Robinson. A baby’s garment: 1. R. Smyth, 2. M. Steele, 3. A. Burnside. Hand knitting, any item: 1. S. Brown, 2. E. Robinson, 3. M. Steele. Embroidery, any item in wool: 1. E. Robinson, 2. G. Wallace, 3. D. Brown. Embroidery, any item in ribbon: 1. E. Robinson. Embroidery, any item in silk or cotton: 1. D. Brown, 2. E. Robinson, 3. A. McKane. Embroidery, white: 1. D. Brown, 2. E. Robinson.

Counted Thread Embroidery: 1. D. Brown, 2. E. Robinson, 3. J. Ferguson. Cross stitch, framed: 1. J. Ferguson, 2. A. Martin, 3. A. McKane. Cross stitch, unframed: 1. E. Robinson, 2. J. Ferguson, 3. B. Kennedy. Patchwork throw: 1. B. Kennedy, 2. J. Barr, 3. H. Campbell. Patchwork quilt (single bed minimum): 1. P. Campbell, 2. M. McCracken, 3. B. Kennedy. Patchwork, any other small item: 1. D. Brown, 2. P. Campbell, 3. H. Campbell Crochet, fine, 20 or over: 1. A. Barnes. Crochet, wool, any item: 1&2. K. Reid, 3. K. Stinson. Cushion: 1. M. Beattie, 2&3. I. Kee

Bead Work, jewellery: 1. D. Brown, 2. P. Campbell

Bead Work, any other item: 1. D. Brown, 2. P. Campbell. Lace: 1. Anon, 2. D. Brown, 3. E. Robinson. Padded box: 1. E. Barry, 2. D. Brown.

Special Awards

Coronation Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs M. Steele for highest number of points in classes 71a – 91b awarded to: Dorothy Brown.

Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs V. Bolton for second highest number of points in classes 71a – 91b awarded to: Evelyne Robinson

Anella Cole Memorial Cup for Best Exhibit in classes 79 – 91b awarded to: Evelyne Robinson.

Doreen Knipe Memorial Salver for Best Exhibit in classes 71a – 73 awarded to: Emma Hutchinson

Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs J. Gardiner:

£2.50 for Best Exhibit in classes 74 – 78 awarded to: Betty Holmes

£2.50 for Best Exhibit in classes 79 – 91b awarded to: Evelyne Robinson

Home-Baking and Preserves

No bakes, 5: 1. M. Boyce, 2. M. Bamford, 3. S. Taylor. Shortbread, traditional, 5 wedges: 1. L. Lubwama, 2. M. Scott, 3. L. Lubwama. Tray Bakes, 5: 1. I. Dobbin, 2. M. Bamford, 3. B. Holmes. Gingerbread, one loaf: 1. G. Wallace, 2. A. Woodcock, 3. I. Dobbin. Boiled Cake: 1. I. Dobbin, 2. M. Bamford, 3. B. Holmes. Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1. D. Campbell, 2. B. Holmes, 3. M. Bamford. Cherry Cake: 1. S. Gamble, 2. A. Burnside, 3. A. Bachmet. Sandwich Cake, sponge: 1. M. Bamford, 2. B. Holmes, 3. S. Taylor. Jam swiss roll: 1. B. Holmes, 2. M. Boyce, 3. S. Taylor

Chocolate sandwich cake: 1. A. Burnside, 2. P. Walker, 3. I. Dobbin. Biscuits, 5 ovened: 1. M. Boyce, 2. S. Taylor, 3. M. Black. Fairy cakes, 5: 1. M. Bamford, 2. M. Boyce, 3. A. Burnside. Fruit tart: 1. M. Steele, 2. V. Wright, 3. D. Campbell. Scone, wholemeal, griddle: 1. A. Burnside. Scone, soda, griddle: 1. A. Burnside. Bread, wholemeal, oven: 1. S. Taylor, 2. I. Dobbin, 3. B. Holmes. Bread, soda, oven: 1. A. Burnside, 2. I. Dobbin, 3. B. Holmes. Plain slims, 5: 1. B. Holmes, 2. A. Burnside. Pancakes, 5 thick: 1. A. Burnside, 2. B. Holmes, 3. J. Paul

Tea scones, 5 plain: 1. B. Holmes, 2&3. M. Bamford. Jam, 1 pot raspberry: 1. L. Brooks, 2. A. Burnside, 3. M. Boyce. Jam, 1 pot strawberry: 1. G. Wallace, 2. M. Boyce, 3. B. Holmes. Jam, 1 pot rhubarb: 1. I. Dobbin, 2. E. McClements, 3. B. Holmes. Jam, 1 pot blackcurrant: 1. L. Brooks, 2. D. Campbell, 3. S. Porter. Jam, any variety named: 1. L. Brooks, 2. B. Holmes, 3. J. Cunningham. Jelly, 1 pot any variety: 1. M. Bamford, 2. P. Scott, 3. K. Mayberry. Marmalade, 1 pot: 1. L. Brooks, 2. J. Allen, 3. C. Sufferin. Freezer jam, any variety: 1. P. Scott, 2. B. Holmes. Lemon curd: 1. I. Dobbin, 2. M. Bamford, 3. J. McLenaghan. Chutney, any variety cooked: 1. M. Steele, 2. V. Hayes, 3. G. Wallace

Special Awards

Kilrea Women’s Institute Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Miss E. Moon for highest number of

points in classes 92 – 109 awarded to: Anna Burnside. Mona Boyd Memorial Cup for second highest number of points in classes 92 – 109 awarded to: Betty Holmes.

Jean McIntyre Memorial Trophy for highest points in classes 103 – 109 awarded to: Anna Burnside

Special Prize of £6 from Messrs. Robert Morton & Co for highest points using their products awarded

to: Betty Holmes. Special Prize of £4 from Messrs. Robert Morton & Co for highest points using their products awarded to: Isobel Dobbin.

Dobbin.

Dobbin.

Special prize of £5 presented by Mr M Todd for Cherry cake class 97a awarded to: Sandra Gamble. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs A. Laughlin for Best Exhibit in classes 110 – 119 awarded to: Lynda Brooks

Children’s Section

Drawing or painting P1-P2: 1. Jessica Graham (Carrowreagh PS), 2. Luke Anderson (Kilrea PS), 3. Rachel

Young (Gorran PS). Drawing or painting P3-P4: 1. Maya Robb (Kilrea PS), 2. James Gordon (Kilrea), 3. Lucy Brown (Kilrea PS). Drawing or painting P5- P7: 1. Lee Alexander (Carrowreagh PS), 2. (tie)Gemma McGlaughlin (Carrowreagh

PS) and Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), 3. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea). Drawing of My Favourite Nursery Rhyme Character, P1- P2: 1,2&3. Charlotte Gordon (Kilrea)

Drawing of My Favourite Nursery Rhyme Character, P3- P4: 1. Phoebe Brown (Portglenone PS), 2. James

Gordon (Kilrea), 3. Ellie Moon (Portglenone PS). Drawing of a TV character, P5-P7: 1. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), 2. (tie) Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea) and Cassie. Gordon (Portglenone PS), 3. Ryan Berry (Portglenone PS)

Computer drawing, P1-P2: 1. Isaac Mark (Carrowreagh PS), 2. Jolene Murphy (Carrowreagh PS), 3. James

Gordon (Kilrea). Computer drawing, P3-P4: 1. Addison Fawcett (Portglenone PS), 2. Faith Anderton (Kilrea PS), 3. Jasmine Bolton (Kilrea PS).

Computer drawing, P5-P7: 1. Clara Patterson (Kilrea PS). Poster, ‘Healthy Eating’, P1-P4: 1. Grace Lamont (Buick PS), 2. James Gordon (Kilrea), 3. Harry Bankhead (Buick PS)

Poster, ‘Healthy Eating’, P5-P7: 1. Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea), 2. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea). Pattern, any type or medium, P1-P2: 1. Peter Boyd (Kilrea PS). Pattern, any type or medium, P3-P4: 1. Abigail Goudie (Kilrea PS)

Pattern, any type or medium, P5-P7: 1. Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea), 2. Shannon Shiels (Kilrea PS), 3. Dakota

Reid (Buick PS). Picture, made from shapes, P1–P4: 1. Jayden Mulholland (Portglenone PS), 2. John Wallace (Innishrush), 3. William Gordon (Kilrea).

Picture, made from shapes, P5-P7: 1. Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea), 2. Leah Richmond (Buick PS)

Collage, any item, P1-P2: 1. Alfie Lamont (Kilrea PS), 2&3. Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS)

(Rasharkin) and Molly Hull (Carrowreagh PS)

(Rasharkin) and Molly Hull (Carrowreagh PS)

Beth Gordon (both Kilrea PS).

Beth Gordon (both Kilrea PS). Collage, any item, from a group P5 – P7: 1. Gorran PS. Handmade greetings card, P1- P4: 1. Charlotte Gordon (Kilrea), 2. Hallie Bloomfield, 3. James Gordon (Kilrea). Handmade greetings card, P5-P7: 1. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea).

Modelling, any medium, P1-P2: 1. Victoria Banner (Kilrea PS), 2. Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS). Modelling, any medium, P3-P4: 1. Ellie-May Wallace (Carrowreagh PS), 2. Luke Sloan (Carrowreagh PS), 3. Maya Robb (Kilrea PS).

Modelling, any medium P5- P7: 1&2. Noah Kelly (Ballymoney), 3. Clara Patterson (Kilrea PS). Any item from junk material, P1-P4: 1. Anna Atkinson (Carrowreagh PS), 2. William McKinney (Carrowreagh PS), 3. (tie) John Wallace (Innishrush) and William Gordon (Kilrea).

Chloe Nicholl (Carrowreagh PS).

Chloe Nicholl (Carrowreagh PS). Any item from junk material, from a group, P1-P7: 1. P1 Kilrea PS. Handcraft, any item not already mentioned, P1-P4: 1. William Gordon (Kilrea). Handcraft, any item not already mentioned, P5-P7: 1. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), 2&3. Bethany Gordon (Kilrea PS)

Handcraft, any item not already mentioned, Yr8- Yr12: 1&2. Hannah Reid (Dunloy). Creature, made from fruit or vegetable, P1-P7: 1. Noah Lubwama (Kilrea), 2. Eli Torrens (Kilrea), 3. John Wallace (Innishrush). Garden Flowers in a jampot, P1-P7: 1. Hallie Bloomfield, 2. Mollie McFarland (Garvagh), 3.(tie) Cassie Bloomfield and Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea).

Wild flowers and/or berries in a jampot, P1-P7: 1. Noah Lubwama (Kilrea), 2. John Wallace (Innishrush), 3.

Mollie McFarland (Garvagh). Printing, 8 lines, P3-P4: 1. Eleni McKelvey (Buick PS), 2. Robbie Wilkinson (Buick PS), 3. Grace White (Buick PS). Handwriting, 12 lines, P5-P6: 1. Jay Nicholl (Buick PS), 2. Lily Rose Steele (Buick PS), 3. Jeremiah Gallagher (Buick PS).

Handwriting, 12 lines P7: 1. Olivia Dar (Buick PS), 2. Bradley Darragh (Buick PS), 3. Josh Davison (Buick PS)

Poem, ‘My Pet’, not more than 12 lines, P1-P7: 1. Flora Bamford (Rasharkin). Snapshot, ‘A Four-legged Friend’: 1. Flora Bamford (Rasharkin), 2&3. Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea). Snapshot, ’A Four-legged Friend’: 1,2&3. Hannah McClelland.

Special Awards

The Wyngate Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs V. Bolton for the highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea). Miniature Cup and Special Prize of £2 presented by Mrs H. McComb for second highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea).

The Northern Bank Cup presented to the school with the highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Kilrea PS.

Special Prizes each of £2.50 presented by Mrs S. Gamble for: Class 141 – Hallie Bloomfield. Class 142 – Noah Lubwama (Kilrea). Special Prizes of £2 for the Best Exhibits presented by: Mrs H. McAllister (classes 120a – 121c): Lee Alexander (Carrowreagh PS), Mrs A. Torrens (classes 122a – 125b): Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), Mrs M. Bolton (classes 126a – 130b): Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), Mrs P. McCaw (classes 131a – 132): Rebekah Gordon (Kilrea), Mrs M. Gibson (classes 133a – 136): Noah Kelly (Ballymoney), Mrs E. Patterson (classes 137a – 140): Hannah Reid (Dunloy), Mrs H. McComb (classes 143 – 144): Eleni McKelvey (Buick PS), Mrs M. Steele (classes 145 – 146): Jay Nicholl (Buick PS), Mrs M. Laughlin (classes 147 – 148): Flora Bamford (Rasharkin), Mrs H. Smyth (classes 149-150): Hannah McClelland, Maud S. Rea Cup, for the member of Kilrea WI gaining the highest points in the Show presented to Margaret Bamford.

Milda Bolton Memorial Cup for the exhibitor gaining the highest points in the Show – presented to

Betty Holmes.