£6,436 for Ullans Speakers Association

A project working with young people in Ballymoney has been awarded £6,436 by BBC Children in Need in the Charity’s latest round of funding from its small grants programme, which saw projects across Northern Ireland receive more than £139,000 in new funding.

This new funding means that BBC Children in Need now has more than £670,000 invested in County Antrim providing services to children and young people in the area. BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year.

Ullans Speakers Association will use the funding to deliver an afterschool club to local children. The project will include sessions in arts, music and sports which will help to improve participants’ confidence and self-esteem, whilst developing their skills in a supportive and safe environment.

Louise Morrow, Chairperson at Ullans Speakers Association said: “Here at Ullans Speakers Association we are delighted to have been awarded with this funding from BBC Children in Need. With it, we’ll be able to make a positive difference to the lives of the children in our local area.”

Speaking of the new grant, Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s great to be able to fund projects from organisations such as Ullans Speakers Association in Ballymoney. At BBC Children in Need we fund projects that are making a tangible difference to young lives, which is only made possible thanks to our supporters.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “With every grant awarded we are making a renewed commitment to transform young lives across the UK. Simply put, all of our grants – made possible by the generosity of the UK Public – ensure that projects working in the local community can respond to the needs of disadvantaged children and young people when they need it most.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, a Small Grants Programme includes grants up to and including £10,000, and has been refreshed to support projects for up to three years.

Organisations working with children and young people who would like to apply for funding in future rounds should visit the grants section on the BBC Children in Need website or attend one of the grants information workshops planned for the coming months across Northern Ireland. For further information, please call the Belfast office on 028 9033 8221, or email pudsey@bbc.co.uk

BBC Children in Need relies on the support and creativity of thousands of fundraisers and supporters across the UK who donate their time, money and energy to help raise millions for the Charity. Whether raised by baking cakes, going on rambles, putting on quizzes or taking part in dress up days, all the money raised helps make a difference.