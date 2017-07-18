£5,000 fine for waste management breaches

A Ballycastle man has been fined a total of £5,000 for four breaches of waste management legislation.

Raymond Todd (52) of Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, was also ordered to pay £258.39 costs and an offender’s levy of £15, at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

On two occasions between April 2016 and October 2016, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency visited a site on Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, where they found an area of c. 925m2 of waste consisting of waste potato sludge, rotting waste potatoes and waste timber. Samples taken by officers at the site showed that this material was causing pollution to a nearby water body.

Todd, who did not have the appropriate authorisation to keep waste on site, also failed to fully comply with a statutory notice issued by the department to clear the site and dispose of the waste appropriately.

He was previously prosecuted by the NIEA in 2010 for causing pollution to a waterway from his potato processing plant, and again in 2012 for depositing and keeping controlled waste, which included potato waste.