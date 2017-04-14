£250 fine for St Patrick’s Day disorderly behaviour

A drunk Coleraine man who was shouting and swearing and “banging” into passing members of the public in the town on St Patrick’s Day has been fined £250 after admitting a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Stephen Johnston (20), of Thornlea Drive, came to police attention around 5pm on March 17 at Railway Road. When arrested he was violent on the way to the police station and had to be carried into the custody suite.

A defence lawyer said his client had taken too much drink and the incident “really consisted of verbals”.

Fining Johnston, District Judge Liam McNally remarked: “This was on the day of the Patron Saint”.