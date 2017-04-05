£250 fine for man who closed car door on estranged wife’s leg

A Rasharkin man who shut a car door on his estranged wife’s leg has been fined £250 after spending a month in jail on remand.

Hugh Alexander Cochrane (56) of Ballymaconnelly Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault when the case was dealt with at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 3,

A prosecutor said the defendant’s wife told police she was assaulted on March 3 when Cochrane had shut her leg in a car door and that he did it three times after he had alcohol taken.

Defence solicitor Sam Barr said the couple have been estranged for some time and Cochrane had been to a centre near Newry to get treatment for his addiction and had just come out when the incident happened.

Mr Barr said his client had a business interest beside where his estranged wife lives and there was an incident.

The solicitor said Cochrane denied closing the door three times on his wife’s leg but did accept it happened once when a small bruise was caused.

Mr Barr said the defendant had been in custody because he could not get a bail address.