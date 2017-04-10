2020 fundraise for Autism NI

SKETCHES and drawings were exchanged for coffee and cupcakes during 2020 Architects recent fundraise for Autism NI.

Held at their new office premises on Main Street, Ballymoney, the office was packed to the door with generous offerings of support for 2020’s chosen charity of the year.

Staff at the Ballymoney office also participated in a ‘Wear it Blue’ to work day to coincide with World Autism Day held on Sunday, April 2.

A raffle was held with prizes donated by Ballymoney businesses – adding to the generous total raised which currently stands at over £600 - not bad for two hours.

FUSE Fm presented from 2020’s office to rely back the buzz from the morning’s events.

2020 Architects would like to thank all the Ballymoney businesses who participated in making the event so successful through their kind donations of buns and prizes.