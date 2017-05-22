12-year old rescued from rocks after fall

A twelve year old boy had a lucky escape on Sunday evening when he tumbled 15 feet down a steep slope on to rocks at Castlerock.

The alarm was raised at around 6.10pm and the Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Team, backed up by colleagues from Ballycastle were dispatched to the incident.

Northern Ireland Ambulanc Service personnel, including a Rapid Response Vehicle, were also quickly on scene.

The injured youth was stabilised by Ambulance personnel before being stretchered to safety by the Coastguard team.

Chris Lyttle from Coleraine Coastguard said: “This incident demonstrates again the need for caution near cliff edges and slopes.

“The young boy was simply walking with his parents on the grass near the old swimming pool in Castlerock when he tripped over a tuft of grass and fell feet first down the slope onto the rocks.

“His Dad went down and stayed with him until we arrived to help.

“This incident comes straight after a similar one we dealt with the previous week in Portballintrae when a teenager fell from the sand dunes onto the stones where she sustained a serious injury to her back. Her friend tried to go to her aid and she also fell and sustained a leg injury.

“We would urge that when people are walking near slopes, cliffs and even sand dunes to stay well away from the edge,” concluded Chris.

The grandmother of the teenager who was rescued in Portballintrae posted on the Coastguard facebook page: “My grandaughter very lucky to be alive, she sustained broken bones in her back and spine thankfully she could of been lot worse thanks to everyone who helped in anyway and special thanks to the coastguards.”