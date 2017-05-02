101 cyclists set off on a Fundraising Sportive event

There was a great buzz of excitement and anticipation about Rasharkin Presbyterian Church Hall prior to 101 cyclists setting off on a Fundraising Sportive event.

Cyclists travelled from as far away as Newtownards and Lisburn for the day.

There were two routes, one of fifty miles and the other of 24, passing through Ballymoney, Dervock, Bushmills, Portrush, Agivey and Kilrea, returning to Rasharkin for refreshments.

Prior to this there were evenings held at Spin Cycle in Cullybackey in support of main event.

The amazing amount of £1970.00 was raised, which will be in support of Latin Link, who are a Christian Mission Agency with a passion for the spread of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Latin America and Ruth and Paul Turner who serve with The Mission in Peru. Ruth is a member of Rasharkin Presbyterian Church.

More pictures in this week’s Ballymoney and Moyle Times.