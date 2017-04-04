Search

NOSTALGIA - pool players and Garvagh YFC

Cast your mind back to 1998...

Our slideshow features a pool tournament from that year and Garvagh YFC celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Billy Moore, Daren McColgan and Sean McNicholl who won the Old Forge Three Man team event.

Billy Moore, Daren McColgan and Sean McNicholl who won the Old Forge Three Man team event.

Who can you spot?