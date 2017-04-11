MONEY MATTERS: Exploit tax breaks before they are cut

It always amazes me how many people leave their tax planning to the end of the tax year by contributing to their ISAs and pensions at the end of March.

Human nature is to leave things to the last minute, but now that we are at the start of a new tax year, it makes sense to utilise any tax breaks sooner rather than later.

The annual ISA allowance has now risen to £20,000 and this is still a great way to minimise tax on investments. With the increase in tax on dividends announced in the recent budget, ISAs are a great way to sidestep this tax rise completely, while also being exempt from capital gains tax and tax on interest.

So it makes sense to shelter profit, dividends and interest from tax, right from the beginning of the tax year as opposed to waiting until the end of the tax year.

From a tax perspective, the only downside of cash ISAs and most investment ISAs is that they are potentially liable for inheritance tax at 40 per cent on death. The exception to this are ISAs that invest in the Alternative Investment Market, which are free from inheritance tax if held for two years before death.

Most private pension schemes, on the other hand, are exempt from Inheritance Tax and this is a great way to pass wealth down to future generations. It also make sense to fund pensions, where possible, early in the tax year as pension funds are also exempt from the new dividend tax charge as well as being exempt from capital gains tax. Pension tax relief is still very generous and wasn’t reduced in the last Budget.

These generous tax breaks will not last forever. After the recent Budget u-turn on self-employed national insurance contributions, the Government has indicated that they may reduce some of the tax benefits on pension contributions in the autumn to fund the shortfall in their spending plans. So, take advantage of any tax breaks that exist before they are taken away.

