Do you remember the arrival of the US Army?

Around 120,000 US troops were stationed across Northern Ireland at the height of the deployment and it is estimated that during the Second World War around 300,000 ‘passed through’.

Many Northern Ireland locals have very fond memories of the Americans and look back on the war days with a great sense of nostalgia. They brought with them aspects of US culture, from candy and bubblegum to baseball and American football and as a result of their presence in Northern Ireland, over 1,800 local women became GI brides.

US troops in Portrush in 1944

As the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the American troops is marked we want to hear your recollections or family stories about the Americans being stationed in Northern Ireland.

Can you remember their arrival? Were you a GI bride? Did your parents or grandparents ever talk about the American troops? Do you have any photographs?

If so please contact us with your stories and pictures, we would love to hear your recollections as this special anniversary is marked.

To submit your photographs or videos, simply post them here or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

US Arm training in Northern Ireland ca 1942

Please note we may also use these items for publication on the web and in print. we may use items for publication on web and in print.